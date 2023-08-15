USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has rebounded from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8755 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8895. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8665, which will mean a further decline to 0.8565.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 145.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 148.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 140.55, which will mean a further decline to 139.65.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line 0.6025 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6165, which will mean further growth to 0.6255.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.0900 ahead of US data
EUR/USD stays in positive territory above 1.0900 as trading conditions remain thin on Assumption Day holiday in Europe. In the second half of the day, July Retail Sales data from the US could influence the USD's valuation and trigger the next directional action in the pair.
GBP/USD holds comfortably above 1.2700 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD trades modestly higher on the day above 1.2700 in the European session. The data from the UK showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.2% in three months through June but Pound Sterling managed to hold its ground amid strong wage inflation readings.
Gold stays dangerously close to $1,900 ahead of US data
Gold price stays on the back foot and trades dangerously close to $1,900 following disappointing data releases from China on Tuesday. Ahead of the US Retail Sales data, the 10-year US T-bond yield holds above 4.2%, not allowing XAU/USD to stage a rebound.
LRC recaptures 50% of lost investors as Loopring price bounces back from critical support level
Loopring price was saved from observing considerable losses earlier this month as the crypto market’volatility slowed down. The altcoin bounced back from a crucial support level as it also continues to bring back the investors it lost about two months ago.
US July Retail Sales Preview: Consumer robustness expected to remain
The United States Census Bureau will publish the country’s Retail Sales report on Tuesday, which is expected to show that the headline Retail Sales number will rise for the third straight month in July.