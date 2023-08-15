Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has rebounded from the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.8755 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8895. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8665, which will mean a further decline to 0.8565.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is testing the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 145.05 is expected, followed by a rise to 148.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 140.55, which will mean a further decline to 139.65.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line 0.6025 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6165, which will mean further growth to 0.6255.