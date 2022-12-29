USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is correcting in a Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9305, followed by falling to 0.9115. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9345, which will mean further growth to 0.9435. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Triangle and securing under 0.9205.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is growing in a bullish channel of correction. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the upper border of the indicator at 134.35 is expected, followed by falling to 127.85. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 134.15, which will mean further growth to 135.05. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 132.75.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the upper border of the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 0.6745, followed by falling to 0.6535. A signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the Wedge reversal pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6805, which will indicate further growth to 0.6895. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the Wedge reversal pattern and securing under 0.6695.