USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8935 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9075. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.8875, which will mean a further decline to 0.8785.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3495 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3675. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.3370, which will mean a further decline to 1.3280.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6695 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6545. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6790, which will mean further growth to 0.6880. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 0.6590.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0900 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed toward 1.0900 after having dropped to the 1.0850 area with the initial reaction to disappointing EU Industrial Production data. The risk-positive market environment weighs on the USD on Monday and helps the pair push higher.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2500 as risk mood improves
GBP/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.2500 during the European trading hours on Monday. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment makes it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to preserve its strength ahead of NY Fed's Empire State Manufacturing Index.
Gold retreats toward $2,010 as US yields push higher
Gold price has turned south and retreated to the $2,010 area after having climbed above $2,020 earlier in the session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovers toward 3.5% amid improving market mood, weighing on XAU/USD on Monday.
Ethereum Cancun upgrade to boost ETH blockchain’s popularity among developers and users on this condition
Ethereum network successfully completed its Shanghai upgrade and enabled the withdrawal of staked Ether. Post the completion of the upgrade, the community is focused on Cancun, the next key fork lined up for the second half of 2023.
Cautious start to the week as US debt ceiling talks continue
Last week saw modest losses for European markets in a week where there was little in the way of conviction in any of the moves. It was a similar story for US markets.