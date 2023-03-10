Share:

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The USDCHF has secured under the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.9310 is expected, followed by falling to 0.9165. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9405, which will mean further growth to 0.9505. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the support area and securing of the price under 0.9255, which will mean the Double Top pattern is formed completely.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The USDCAD is growing in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.3765 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3975. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3505, which will mean further falling to 1.3405.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The AUDUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6605 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6425. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6775, which will mean further growth to 0.6865.