USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9422; the instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9465 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9580. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9415. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9320.

NZD/CAD, “New Zealand Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

NZD/CAD is correcting within the bearish channel at 0.8515; the instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the resistance area at 0.8540 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8365. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.8655. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.8745.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues rising within the bullish channel at 128.55; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 127.65 and then resume moving upwards to reach 130.55. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 126.90. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 125.75.