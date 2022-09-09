USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is testing the support area. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 0.9715, followed by falling to 0.9495. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.9835, which will mean further growth to 0.9925.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair has escaped the bearish channel, going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a flat. Another test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.1575 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1845. A signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.1475, which will entail further falling to 1.1385. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1705.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair remains inside a strong descending impulse, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3035 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2890. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3175, which will entail further growth to 1.3265.