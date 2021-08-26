USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9146; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9155 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9010. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9190. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9275. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.9085.

EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”

EURJPY is trading at 129.38; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 128.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 130.60. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 128.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 127.35.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is trading at 109.98; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 109.75 and then resume moving upwards to reach 111.05. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 109.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 108.35. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 110.30.