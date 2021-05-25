USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.8959; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9005 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.8875. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9045. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9135.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 132.97; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 132.95 and then resume moving upwards to reach 134.35. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 132.15. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 131.05.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is trading at 1.2039; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2075 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1915. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.2145. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.2235. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the downside border of the Triangle pattern and fix below 1.2005.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since January on dollar weakness
EUR/USD has jumped above 1.2250, the highest since January. The US dollar remains pressured after Fed officials stressed that the economy has a long way to go and inflation is transitory. US Consumer Confidence data eyed as well.
GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit concerns and advances to 1.42
GBP/USD extends íts gains and hits 1.42 amid dollar weakness. EU’s von der Leyen rejects changes to the NI protocol. The US dollar follows Treasury yields lower as Fed officials dismiss inflation.
Gold resumes run-up to $1,900 as US Treasury yields stay pressured
Gold regains upside momentum following its bounce off intraday low even as the buyers struggle around $1,879, down 0.10% intraday, heading into Tuesday’s European session. US data, Fed remain as the key catalysts.
Ripple may retrace before advancing 30%
XRP price shows a slow down of its momentum after the recent impulse wave. Therefore, minor retracement or sideways movement seems likely before Ripple restarts its rally. On-chain metrics indicate no immediate threat to the optimistic outlook but reveal more room to the upside.
US CB Consumer Confidence Preview: Inflation saps consumer sentiment
The US labor market is overflowing with work. In March 8.123 million positions were on offer in the Job Openings and Turnover Survey (JOLTS), the most on record. Unfilled jobs were likely even higher in April.