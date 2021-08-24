USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9129; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9160 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9010. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9190. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9275. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 0.9085.
EUR/JPY, “Euro vs Japanese Yen”
EURJPY is trading at 128.93; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 128.70 and then resume moving upwards to reach 130.25. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 128.25. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 127.35. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 129.25.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6916; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.6945 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6755. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be cancelled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6995. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7085. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 0.6880.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
