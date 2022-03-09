USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is trading at 0.9284; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9255 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9370. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9165. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9075.

Brent

Brent is trading at 133.43; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 130.55 and then resume moving upwards to reach 150.05. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 120.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 110.55.

USD/CAD

USDCAD is trading at 1.2871; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2815 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3035. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2735. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2645.