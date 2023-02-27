USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3355, which will mean further falling to 1.3265.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1830 is expected, followed by falling to 1765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1860, which will mean further growth to 1900.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
UDJPY will grow in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.05 is expected, followed by growth to 139.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.45, which will mean further falling to 130.55.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD regains 1.0550 ahead of US data
EUR/USD is rising above 1.0550 in early European trading. The pair is helped by renewed US Dollar selling, as European markets open higher, despite expectations of higher rates and geopolitical risks. The focus shifts to the US Durable Goods and Housing data.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.1950, eyes on Brexit deal announcement
GBP/USD is trading above 1.1950, recovering ground ahead of a potential Brexit deal due to be announced later this Monday. An improvement in the market mood is weighing on the US Dollar amid sluggish US Treasury bond yields. Encouraging Brexit updates support the Pound Sterling.
Gold price finds buyers near $1,805 but not out of the woods yet
Gold price is consolidating just above $1,800, having hit the lowest level so far this year. Gold bears are taking a breather before the next push lower, as they await a fresh batch of United States economic data for a fresh boost.
Bitcoin retreats but not yet broken
Bitcoin fell during the week amid falling stock indices and a rising USD on expectations that the Federal Reserve will have to raise interest rates further to cool inflation.
Week Ahead: US ISM PMIs and Eurozone CPI data enter the spotlight
With market participants trying to figure out how many more rate hikes the United States economy can withstand, they may pay extra attention to the ISM PMIs for February.