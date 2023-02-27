Share:

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3565 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3355, which will mean further falling to 1.3265.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1830 is expected, followed by falling to 1765. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1860, which will mean further growth to 1900.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

UDJPY will grow in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.05 is expected, followed by growth to 139.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.45, which will mean further falling to 130.55.