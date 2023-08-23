USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3515 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3425, which will mean a further decline to 1.3335.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 145.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 143.55, which will mean a further decline to 142.65. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 146.85.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6460 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6520, which will mean further growth to 0.6615. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing below 0.6390.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0800 after disappointing German and EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level since mid-June near 1.0800. The data from Germany and the EU showed that Services PMI fell into contraction territory below 50 in August, weighing heavily on the Euro. Focus shifts to US PMI readings.
GBP/USD slumps below 1.2650 on dismal UK PMI
GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2650 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped below 50 in August, revealing a contraction in the private sector's business activity. Markets await US PMI surveys.
Gold price prepares for fresh upside as yields struggle
Gold price strengthens this week as the rally in US Treasury yields halts amid fading hopes of more interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve (Fed). US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) has come down to 3.2% from its peak of 9.1% due to an aggressive rate-tightening cycle.
Optimism Whales scoop OP tokens ahead of Ethereum Cancun upgrade
Optimism is one of the largest Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solutions. Whales or large wallet investors in the ecosystem are accumulating OP, the native governance token of the project since the last week of May 2023.
US S&P Global PMIs Preview: Manufacturing survey expected to stay below 50 in August
Business activity in the US private sector, as measured by the S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) through a monthly survey, will see the release of the August preliminary estimates of Manufacturing PMI and Services PMI on Wednesday.