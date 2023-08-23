Share:

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 1.3515 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3685. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3425, which will mean a further decline to 1.3335.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is correcting within a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 145.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 149.05. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 143.55, which will mean a further decline to 142.65. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern with the price securing above 146.85.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper boundary of the Cloud at 0.6460 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6520, which will mean further growth to 0.6615. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower boundary of the ascending channel with the price securing below 0.6390.