USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3415 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3195. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3525, which will mean further growth to 1.3605. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1.3320.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 134.75 is expected, followed by a decline to 131.25. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 135.75, which will mean further growth to 136.65. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 133.30.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is getting ready to break the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6690 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6590, which will mean a further decline to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6775.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BoE set to raise key rate by 25 bps, how will GBP react? – LIVE
The Bank of England (BoE) is widely anticipated to raise its key rate by 25 basis points to 4.5% following the May policy meeting. Revised economic projections and Governor Andrew Bailey's comments on the policy outlook could ramp up Pound Sterling volatility.
EUR/USD drops toward 1.0900 amid renewed USD demand, ECB-speak
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.0900 in the early European morning. ECB policymaker Nagel dismisses reports of ECB rate hikes likely to continue in September. Meanwhile, the US Dollar rebound regains traction ahead of the US PPI data and Fedspeak.
Gold trades with modest losses amid renewed US Dollar buying
Gold price extends the previous day's late pullback from the vicinity of the $2,050 level, or the weekly high, and remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day on Thursday.
Bittrex to receive 250 BTC loan valued at $7M to commence its bankruptcy case
United States Judge, Brendan Shannon, has approved Bittrex exchange’s request for 250 Bitcoin (BTC) to kickstart the bankruptcy case. Based on the prevailing rates, that much crypto is worth approximately $7 million.
RIVN pops over 8% as market approves of lower losses
Rivian stock jumped nearly 8% in Wednesday's premarket in light of a reduced loss reported in its first quarter earnings and a slightly better inflation report for April.