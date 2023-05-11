Share:

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is correcting after a rebound from the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3415 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.3195. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.3525, which will mean further growth to 1.3605. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1.3320.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is pushing off the lower border of the bullish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 134.75 is expected, followed by a decline to 131.25. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 135.75, which will mean further growth to 136.65. Meanwhile, the decline can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 133.30.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is getting ready to break the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6690 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6590, which will mean a further decline to 0.6405. Meanwhile, the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6775.