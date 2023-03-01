USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3405, which will mean further falling to 1.3305.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is correcting after a bounce off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6305, which will mean further growth to 0.6400. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6165.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.25 is expected, followed by growth to 139.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.75, which will mean further falling to 130.85.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
