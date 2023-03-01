Share:

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USD/CAD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3595 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3405, which will mean further falling to 1.3305.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting after a bounce off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6225 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6045. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6305, which will mean further growth to 0.6400. The scenario can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 0.6165.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 135.25 is expected, followed by growth to 139.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 131.75, which will mean further falling to 130.85.