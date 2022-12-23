USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3625 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3845. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3575, which will mean further falling to 1.3485. The growth of the quotes will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle pattern and securing above 1.3705.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.6315 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6095. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6445, which will mean further growth to 0.6550.

Brent

Brent is pushing off the signal lines of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 80.25 is expected, followed by growth to 88.00. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 77.00, which will mean further falling to 70.00.