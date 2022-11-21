NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is correcting in a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6075 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6355. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5885, which will mean further falling to 0.5795. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 0.6225.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair has secured above the signal lines of the indicator, which might signify a slow-down of the current impulse. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 141.85 is expected, followed by falling to 135.96. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 144.25, which will mean further growth to 145.20. The decline will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 139.05

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the upper border of the Cloud. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1725 is expected, followed by growth to 1820. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1685, which will mean further falling to 1635. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 1765.