NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZDUSD is trading at 0.6977; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6935 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7095. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6785. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6685. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7070.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is trading at 0.9269; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.9305 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9155. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9405. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9500.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAUUSD is trading at 1956.00; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1930.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 2020.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1910.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1875.00. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1965.00.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD clings to modest gains near 1.3200 despite disappointing UK data
GBP/USD continues to trade in positive territory slightly above 1.3200 early Friday amid renewed dollar weakness. The data from the UK showed that Retail Sales declined by 0.3% in February. With this reading missing the market expectation for an increase of 0.6%, the pair struggles to gather bullish momentum.
EUR/USD bulls approach 1.1050 amid softer USD, Eurogroup meetings, yields eyed
EUR/USD takes the bids to refresh intraday high, prints the biggest daily jump in a week. US dollar struggles to capitalize on hawkish Fedspeak on steady yields, mixed sentiment. German IFO, US housing data and Fed policymakers’ speech will offer additional catalysts to watch for fresh impulse.
Gold scales above $1,960 as fears of 50 bps interest rate hike vapors
Gold (XAU/USD) has climbed above $1,960 as the market participants have trimmed the fears of aggressive interest rate policies by the Fed remaining this year. Fed Chair Powell and his colleagues are dictating that the higher interest rates are going to be the new normal.
Bitcoin: Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.
NVDA shares soared 10% on $1 trillion ambitions
Share price of Nvidia Corp snapped its two-day pullback and shot through the roof, gaining almost 10% on the day. NVDA stock price hit fresh two-month highs of $283.20.