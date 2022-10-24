NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair us pushing off the resistance level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means it is in an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 0.5715 is expected, followed by growth to 0.5925. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5555, which will indicate further falling to 0.5455.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The pair is testing the lower border of the bullish channel. The pair is moving inside the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9975 is expected, followed by growth to 1.0275. The growth can be signalled by a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9885, which will mean further falling to 0.9795.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair has left the bullish channel. It is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3725 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3365. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3875, which will indicate further growth to 1.3965.