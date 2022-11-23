NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6110 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6385. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.5945, which will mean further falling to 0.5855. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 0.6245.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The pair has secured above the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3335 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3675. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3235, which will mean further falling to 1.3145.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 140.25 is expected, followed by growth to 145.50. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 138.65, which will mean further falling to 137.75. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 143.05.
