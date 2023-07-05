NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6155 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6285. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6070, which will mean a further decline to 0.5980.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is correcting in a bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3225 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3415. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.3165, which will mean a further decline to 1.3070. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel with the price securing above 1.3275.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is rebounding from the Kijun-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8955 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9085. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8940, which will mean a further decline to 0.8850. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel with the price securing above 0.9005.
