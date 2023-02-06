Share:

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6380 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6155. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6515, which will mean further growth to 0.6610.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.3400 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3440, which will mean further growth to 1.3535. On the other hand, the decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3320.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9235 is expected, followed by growth to 0.9435. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.9110, which will mean further falling to 0.9015.