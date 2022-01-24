NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is trading at 0.6708; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6755 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6590. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6835. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6925.
EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is trading at 1.1318; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1355 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1225. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1415. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1505. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the pattern’s downside border and fix below 1.1280.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7159; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.7205 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7040. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7265. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7355. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the descending channel’s downside border and fix below 0.7105.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
