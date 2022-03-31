NZD/CHF, “New Zealand Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

NZD/CHF is rebounding from the cloud’s downside border trading at 0.6417; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6455 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.6325. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.6505. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6605.

EUR/GBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

EUR/GBP is growing within the bullish channel at 0.8497; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.8455 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.8595. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.8330. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.8440.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is rebounding from the resistance level and testing the cloud at 0.6947; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 0.6920 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.7105. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6830. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6740. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the rising channel’s upside border and fix above 0.7055.