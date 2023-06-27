GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.2680 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2970. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2605, which will mean a further decline to 1.2510. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2775.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1955, which will mean further growth to 1985. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1915.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is pushing off the lower border of the corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8970 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9005, which will mean further growth to 0.9105. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the ascending channel, securing under 0.8895.
