GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3333; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3275 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.3495. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3180. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3095.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
XAU/USD is trading at 1802.00; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1785.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1845.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1770.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1745.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9182; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9210 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.9105. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.9255. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.9345.
