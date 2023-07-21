Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the Kijun-Sen line after a powerful decline. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 1.2905 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2655. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.3065, which will mean further growth to 1.3155.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting within an ascending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1960 is expected, followed by a rise to 2010. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1930, which will mean a further decline to 1895.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6255 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6105. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 0.6355, which will mean further growth to 0.6445.