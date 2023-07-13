Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD quotes are testing the upper boundary of a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2940 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2665, which will mean a further decline to 1.2575.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are rising within a Head and Shoulders reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1950 is expected, followed by a rise to 1985. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1905, which will mean a further decline to 1875.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD has secured above the upper boundary of the bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6295 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6445. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6125, which will mean a further decline to 0.6035.