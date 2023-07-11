Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2845 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3035. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1.2635, which will mean a further decline to 1.2545.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is rebounding from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1967. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1905, which will mean a further decline to 1875. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the neck line of the Head and Shoulders pattern with the price securing above 1945. The target of the move within the pattern is 1975.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting within a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6190 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6295. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.6120, which will mean a further decline to 0.6030.