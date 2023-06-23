GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is correcting in a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the support area at 1.2675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2945. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2590, which will mean a further decline to 1.2495. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2795.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has secured under the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1930 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1955, which will mean further growth to 1985.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD has left the borders of the bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line of the Cloud at 0.6160 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6025. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6225, which will mean a further rise to 0.6315.
