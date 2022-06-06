GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is rebounding from the cloud’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2530 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2825 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2425. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2335. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2605.
Gold
XAU/USD is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1840.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1915.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1825.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1785.00.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
NZD/USD is correcting within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6505 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6705. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6310. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.6610.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2550, eyes on UK no-confidence vote
GBP/USD has lost its bullish momentum after having climbed toward 1.2600 earlier in the day. Nevertheless, the pair clings to strong gains near 1.2550 as investors gear up for the confidence vote in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson later in the day.
EUR/USD retreats from session highs, holds above 1.0700
EUR/USD has lost its traction and retreated toward 1.0700 ahead of the American session. The market mood remains upbeat with US stock index futures posting strong gains and helps the pair stay afloat in positive territory.
Gold Price manages to hold above key support, awaits next catalyst
Gold Price moves sideways near $1,850 at the start of the week following the sharp drop witnessed on Friday. Trading conditions remain thin due to the Whit Monday holiday in Europe. The US economic docket will not be offering any high-impact data releases and XAUUSD is likely to continue to fluctuate between key technical levels.
Insiders say LUNA Classic has no future but remain optimistic on Terra’s LUNA 2.0 price
Do Kwon, CEO of Terraform Labs was least involved in the war room instituted before the launch of the new Terra chain, according to insiders who also revealed they are hopeful for LUNA 2.0 price, but have a negative outlook for LUNA Classic.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!