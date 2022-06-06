GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is rebounding from the cloud’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.2530 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2825 Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2425. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2335. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 1.2605.

Gold

XAU/USD is testing Tenkan-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1840.00 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1915.00. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1825.00. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1785.00.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is correcting within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.6505 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.6705. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.6405. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.6310. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the bullish channel’s upside border and fix above 0.6610.