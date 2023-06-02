GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2465 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2690. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2335, which will mean a further decline to 1.2245. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2565.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by a rise to 2025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1945, which will mean a further decline to 1905.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6570 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6735. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6475, which will mean a further decline to 0.6385. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6660.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.0800 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is on a gradual advance toward 1.0800 in the early European morning. Positive risk sentiment on Congressional approval of the US debt limit suspension and dovish Fed expectations is exerting bearish pressure on the US Dollar. US Nonfarm Payrolls awaited.
GBP/USD grinds higher toward 1.2550 amid USD weakness, US jobs data eyed
GBP/USD is inching higher toward 1.2550 in early Europe, as markets cheer a risk-friendly environment, which is rendering negative for the safe-haven US Dollar. The pair shrugs off UK economic woes on Brexit barriers. The focus now remians on the US NFP report.
Gold aims to sustain above $1,980 amid fragile USD Index ahead of US NFP
Gold price (XAU/USD) is looking to fit its auction above $1,980.00 in the early European session. The precious metal has been fueled with fresh blood as the USD Index is expected to remain in the bearish trajectory amid the absence of recovery signals.
Pro-XRP lawyer: Ripple losing the SEC lawsuit might be a blessing in disguise
XRP price made a decent recovery in the month of May, fueled by Ripple's chances of winning the lawsuit it is facing against the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The US labour market: A closer look at the data
The US will release its official labour market report on Friday, and traders are busy. The fast-growing indicator for new vacancies rose again in recent years, reaching over 10 million in April, defying the expected drop from 9.7 million to 9.4 million.