Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the upper border of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.2465 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2690. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2335, which will mean a further decline to 1.2245. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2565.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by a rise to 2025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1945, which will mean a further decline to 1905.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has left the borders of the descending channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6570 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.6735. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.6475, which will mean a further decline to 0.6385. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 0.6660.