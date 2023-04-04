Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2335 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2155, which will mean further falling to 1.2065.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by growth to 2055. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1935, which will mean further falling to 1875. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 2005.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6655, which will mean further falling to 0.6565.