GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2585, which will mean a further decline to 1.2495. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2815.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY has rebounded from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 141.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.85, which will mean a further decline to 138.95.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1945 is expected, followed by a decline to 1905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1960, which will mean further growth to 1995.