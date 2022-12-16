GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the lower border of a bullish channel. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2215 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.2305, which will mean further growth to 1.2405.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 136.65 is expected, followed by growth to 141.15. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 135.30, which will mean further falling to 134.45.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The pair is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.3550 is expected, followed by growth to 1.3875. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.3475, which will mean further falling to 1.3385. The growth can be supported by a breakaway of the upper border of the Head and Shoulders reversal pattern and securing above 1.3705.