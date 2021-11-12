GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1.3367 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3455 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3635, which will mean further growth to 1.3725.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is trading at 114.22 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 113.80 is expected, followed by growth to 115.50. An additional signal confirming the growth might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 113.05, which will mean further falling to 112.15. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the resistance area and securing above 114.50: this level has been tested several times, yet buyers failed to break through it.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
The currency pair is trading at 1.2583 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2525 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2740. An additional signal confirming the growth might become a bounce off the upper border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will mean further falling to 1.2255.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1450 amid US dollar strength
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1450, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the uptick in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD sits at 11-month lows near 1.3350 amid USD demand, Brexit talks eyed
GBP/USD is flirting with eleven-month lows near mid-1.3300s, undermined by the persistent strength in the US dollar across its main rivals. Fresh optimism on the Brexit front fails to deter the GBP bears. The focus remains on Brexit talks and US Consumer Sentiment data amid growing inflation worries.
Gold consolidates above $1,850 ahead of US data
Gold snaps six-day uptrend but stays on course to post the biggest weekly gains since May. Market sentiment dwindles, DXY tracks US Treasury yields to grind higher around the multi-day top. US Michigan Consumer Sentiment figures, China headlines will be in focus.
Shiba Inu on-chain activity explodes as research connects Vitalik Buterin to SHIB developers
$5.6 billion in SHIB has been traded in the past 24 hours across exchanges. Bricks Buster, a mobile game, burns SHIB through ad revenue to reduce Shiba Inu's circulating supply. Analysts expect Shiba Inu is ready to make an explosive move and resume its uptrend.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.