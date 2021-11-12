GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.3367 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.3455 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3145. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3635, which will mean further growth to 1.3725.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is trading at 114.22 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 113.80 is expected, followed by growth to 115.50. An additional signal confirming the growth might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 113.05, which will mean further falling to 112.15. The growth can be confirmed by a breakaway of the resistance area and securing above 114.50: this level has been tested several times, yet buyers failed to break through it.

USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

The currency pair is trading at 1.2583 above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.2525 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2740. An additional signal confirming the growth might become a bounce off the upper border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2345, which will mean further falling to 1.2255.