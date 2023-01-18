GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2170, followed by growth to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2005, which will entail further falling to 1.1910.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 131.60, followed by falling to 125.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 132.75, which will entail further growth to 133.65. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.05.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the our is expected at 0.6840, followed by growth to 0.7125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6775, which will indicate further falling to 0.6685.