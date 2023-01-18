GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.2170, followed by growth to 1.2485. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2005, which will entail further falling to 1.1910.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is correcting in a descending channel. The instrument is going below the Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud is expected at 131.60, followed by falling to 125.45. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 132.75, which will entail further growth to 133.65. The decline can be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 129.05.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the our is expected at 0.6840, followed by growth to 0.7125. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6775, which will indicate further falling to 0.6685.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.