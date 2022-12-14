GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2210 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2720. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2080, which will mean further falling to 1.1985.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has left the borders of a bullish channel. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 136.15 is expected, followed by falling to 131.65. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 137.25, which will mean further growth to 138.15.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6370 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6680. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6245, which will mean further falling to 0.6155.