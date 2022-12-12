GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates prevalence of an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2145 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2640. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2020, which will indicate further falling to 1.1925.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has left the descending channel. The pair is going inside the Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud is expected at 136.35, followed by growth to 141.85. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 135.25, which will mean further falling to 134.35. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 138.05.
NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 0.6355, followed by growth to 0.6605. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6235, which will entail further falling to 0.6245.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
