GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is correcting by a Wedge reversal pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2155 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2545. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.9175, which will mean further falling to 1.1875. The growth will be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the Wedge and securing above 1.2215.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is pushing off the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 137.55 is expected, followed by falling to 131.25. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 139.35, which will mean further growth to 140.25. The falling will be confirmed by a breakaway of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 135.85.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6325 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6625. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6205, which will mean further falling to 0.6110.