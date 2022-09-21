GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.1425 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1125. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1565. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1655.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is still testing the bullish channel’s downside border. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 143.35 and then resume moving upwards to reach 147.35. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 141.45. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 140.55. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 145.65.

NZD/USD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZD/USD is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 0.5905 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.5815. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.5945. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.6035.