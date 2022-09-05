GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1585, followed by falling to 1.1150. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1795, which will mean further growth to 1.1885.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 138.90 is expected, followed by growth to 143.80. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.35, which will indicate further falling to 135.35.

NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"

NZDUSD has secured under the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6230, which will entail further growth to 0.6320.