GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. It rests under the Ichimoku Cloud, indicating a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line is expected at 1.1585, followed by falling to 1.1150. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1795, which will mean further growth to 1.1885.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator, going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which means an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 138.90 is expected, followed by growth to 143.80. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 136.35, which will indicate further falling to 135.35.
NZD/USD, "New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar"
NZDUSD has secured under the support level, going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which means a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6230, which will entail further growth to 0.6320.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but manages to hold above 0.9900 for the time being. The data from the euro area showed that investor confidence weakened significantly in September and that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% on a yearly basis in July.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.1500
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a steady rebound and trading below 1.1500. The risk-averse market environment weighs on the British pound as market participants wait for the announcement of the new British Prime Minister.
Gold edges lower on stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges lower on the first day of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the early European session, though lacks follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
BTC shows potential for a recovery rally
Bitcoin price reveals a bearish start to the week, which would allow market makers to collect the much-anticipated sell-stop liquidity. This development may set the base for an upcoming BTC and altcoin-wide recovery rally.
Worsening energy crisis, OPEC decision and UK’s next PM
The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday.