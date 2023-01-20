GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2310 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2655. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2005, which will entail further falling ti 1.1910.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is correcting before a decline. The instrument is going under the Ichimoku Cloud, which implies a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 129.25 is expected, followed by falling to 124.35. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 131.55, which will mean further growth to 132.45.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is testing the upper border of the Cloud. The pair is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which indicates a flat. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6895 is expected, followed by growth to 0.7150. Growth can be supported by a bounce off the lower border of the bullish channel. On the contrary, growth can be cancelled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6815, which will indicate further falling to 0.6725. The growth can also be confirmed by a breakaway of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.6995.
