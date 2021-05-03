GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3807; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3865 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3565. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside border of a Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3965. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.4055. To confirm further decline, the asset must break the rising channel’s downside border and fix below 1.3770.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is trading at 109.58; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 109.15 and then resume moving upwards to reach 111.35. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the support level. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 108.05. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 107.10. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the descending channel’s upside border and fix above 110.30.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is trading at 0.7709; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.7745 and then resume moving downwards to reach 0.7535. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the downside of the Triangle pattern. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 0.7805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 0.7905.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.20 ahead of PMIs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, licking its wounds from Friday's dollar surge and despite a fresh retreat in Treasury yields. Eurozone PMIs and the US ISM Manufacturing PMIs are eyed.
GBP/USD struggles to hold onto 1.38 amid UK political uncertainties
GBP/USD has resumed its falls, trading around 1.38. Friday's dollar strength is followed by UK PM Johnson's political scandals and uncertainty around Scotland's elections later this week, which weigh on sterling.
Gold stays firmer on the way to $1777 hurdle
Gold consolidates the latest two-day downtrend amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. That said, the yellow metal picks up bids towards refreshing the intraday high around $1,774 while flashing 0.30% gains on a day by the press time.
Dogecoin bulls fall short, putting new highs in jeopardy
Dogecoin price is currently hovering under a critical resistance level at $0.423. A string of higher highs was followed by a potential higher low, suggesting a waning bullish momentum.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery. How long can the central bank stave off the inevitable?