Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a bearish trend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2645 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2460. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2745, which will mean further growth to 1.2835.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is rebounding from the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8820 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.8935. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8755, which will mean a further decline to 0.8665.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has secured above the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1920 is expected, followed by a rise to 1955. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 1890, which will mean a further decline to 1865.