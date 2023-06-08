GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2410 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2620. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2375, which will mean a further decline to 1.2285. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2535.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9080 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9205. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.9020, which will mean a further decline to 0.8925. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern, securing above 0.9120.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1970, which will mean further growth to 2005. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Triangle pattern, securing under 1935.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
