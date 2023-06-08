Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1.2410 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2620. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2375, which will mean a further decline to 1.2285. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the bearish channel, securing above 1.2535.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is correcting by a Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.9080 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9205. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 0.9020, which will mean a further decline to 0.8925. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle pattern, securing above 0.9120.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1955 is expected, followed by a decline to 1895. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1970, which will mean further growth to 2005. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Triangle pattern, securing under 1935.