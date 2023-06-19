Share:

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBP/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2755 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2455, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2365.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF is testing the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9015 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9055, which will indicate a further rise to 0.9145.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USD/JPY is correcting after a serious rise. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 141.10 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.50. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.05, which will indicate a further decline to 138.10.