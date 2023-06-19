GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2755 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3065. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2455, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2365.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is testing the lower border of the bearish channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.9015 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8825. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9055, which will indicate a further rise to 0.9145.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is correcting after a serious rise. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 141.10 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.50. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.05, which will indicate a further decline to 138.10.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
