GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2605 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2845. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2410, which will indicate a further decline to 1.2315.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has secured under the resistance level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.9065 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8865. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9105, which will indicate a further rise to 0.9205.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is growing by the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 140.25 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.80. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.05, which will indicate a further decline to 138.10.
