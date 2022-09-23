GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is falling within the bearish channel. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Kijun-Sen at 1.1310 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1020. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1575. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1665.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is rebounding from the resistance level. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 0.9690 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.0010. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9565. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9475.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is testing the bullish channel’s broken border. The instrument is currently moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 143.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 137.65. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 144.25. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 145.15.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).