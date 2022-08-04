GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting inside the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2130 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2435. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2020. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1925.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is no longer moving within the bullish channel. The instrument is currently moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9585 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9795. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9485. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9390. To confirm a further uptrend, the price must break the cloud’s upside and fix above 0.9657.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is rebounding from Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen. The instrument is currently moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 133.10 and then resume moving upwards to reach 137.60. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the rising channel’s downside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 131.95. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 130.90.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6950 ahead of RBA Monetary Policy Statement, US NFP
AUD/USD bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend, recently easing to 0.6965 as the key NFP Friday begins. The pair’s latest moves could be linked to the cautious sentiment ahead of the key Monetary Policy Statement from RBA, as well as the US employment report for July.
EUR/USD: Bulls charge and draw an inverse H&S on daily chart
EUR/USD bulls take a breather after the heavy run, grinding higher around 1.0250 during the initial Asian session on Friday. In the doing so, the major currency pair portrays the typical cautious mood ahead of the key US Nonfarm Payrolls release.
Gold faces hurdles in the $1,800 area, DXY below 106.00 ahead of US NFP
Gold price has sensed minor selling pressure after hitting a high of $1,794.91. The precious metal is directed to recapture the psychological resistance of $1.800.00 as DXY is facing severe heat despite hawkish commentary from Fed policymakers.
Ethereum: Too soon to call it quits, too late to walk away
Ethereum price festers with negative market sentiment amidst the upcoming network merge. Ethereum price stalls near a pivotal level. A dual scenario is at work targeting either $1,900 or $1,500. This thesis remains neutral until further evidence is displayed.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!