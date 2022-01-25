GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is trading at 1.3474; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.3505 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.3355. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.3575. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.3665.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is trading at 0.9161; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 0.9150 and then resume moving upwards to reach 0.9265. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 0.9115. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9025. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance level and fix above 0.9205. This movement will indicate the completion of a Double bottom reversal pattern.
USD/CAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USD/CAD is trading at 1.2635; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2590 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2835. Another signal in favour of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2455. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.2365.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.